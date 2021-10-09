-
Pat Perez shoots 1-over 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day in 142nd at 3 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Perez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.
After a 244 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Perez chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Perez chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Perez had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Perez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Perez suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Perez at 1 over for the round.
