-
-
Nick Watney rebounds from poor front in second round of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nick Watney hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Watney finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Lee Hodges and Harry Hall are tied for 8th at 9 under.
Nick Watney got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nick Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
-
-