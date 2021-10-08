-
Nick Taylor putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 20th at 8 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Nick Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to even for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Taylor chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
