-
-
Nate Lashley putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Nate Lashley chips it tight to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his round tied for 34th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Nate Lashley's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Lashley chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Lashley had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Lashley's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Lashley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Lashley at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Lashley hit his 109 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
-
-