Mito Pereira finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Mito Pereira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Pereira's 99 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
Pereira got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Pereira had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.
