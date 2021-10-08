-
Michael Thompson putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 29th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Robert Streb, Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Michael Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
