-
-
Maverick McNealy putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Maverick McNealy birdies No. 16 at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Maverick McNealy makes birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round tied for 59th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Andrew Putnam, Sung Kang, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 second, Maverick McNealy's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, McNealy's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, McNealy chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
-
-