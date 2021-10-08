In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matthew Wolff hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; and K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Matthew Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Wolff hit his 185 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wolff's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wolff hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wolff chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.