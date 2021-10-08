-
Matthew NeSmith putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his round tied for 43rd at 6 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second, Matthew NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthew NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, NeSmith had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 249 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, NeSmith's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, NeSmith hit his 103 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, NeSmith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
