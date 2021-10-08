-
-
Matt Wallace shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Matt Wallace hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Wallace had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Wallace reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Wallace at 2 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Wallace suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
-
-