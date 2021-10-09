-
Matt Kuchar shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kuchar got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to even-par for the round.
