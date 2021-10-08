-
-
Matt Jones putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Matt Jones makes short birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Matt Jones makes birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matt Jones hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Andrew Putnam and Adam Hadwin; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; and Robert Streb, Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Matt Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Jones to 1 under for the round.
Jones hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Jones chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Jones hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Jones chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
-
-