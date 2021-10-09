-
Martin Trainer finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 94th at 3 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
Trainer got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.
Trainer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Trainer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Trainer to even-par for the round.
