Martin Laird shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 19th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Robert Streb, Matthew Wolff, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
