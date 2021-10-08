-
Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 46th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Robert Streb, Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 252 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, Hubbard hit his 148 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hubbard hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
