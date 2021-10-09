-
Marc Leishman shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 2 at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Marc Leishman makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Marc Leishman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 11th, Leishman's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Leishman had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Leishman's 86 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Leishman had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 6 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Leishman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Leishman to 4 under for the round.
