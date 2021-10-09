  • Marc Leishman shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Marc Leishman makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 2 at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Marc Leishman makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.