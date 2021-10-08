-
Luke List shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Luke List hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 84th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Matthew Wolff, Robert Streb, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, List's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, List hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, List had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, List chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 2 under for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, List chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, List's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 5 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left List to 4 under for the round.
