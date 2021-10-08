-
-
Lucas Glover shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Glover had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Glover's 153 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Glover chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Glover had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.
-
-