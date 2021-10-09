-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Louis Oosthuizen in the second round at the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Louis Oosthuizen makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 13th at 10 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Louis Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Oosthuizen's 85 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
Oosthuizen missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.
-
-