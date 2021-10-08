-
-
Lee Hodges putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Lee Hodges hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his round tied for 11th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Robert Streb, Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Lee Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee Hodges to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Hodges had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hodges hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.
Hodges got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 3 under for the round.
-
-