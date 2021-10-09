-
-
Lanto Griffin delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Lanto Griffin makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Lanto Griffin makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Griffin finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lanto Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 7 under for the round.
-
-