Kyle Westmoreland shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyle Westmoreland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his round tied for 130th at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 8th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Westmoreland had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Westmoreland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Westmoreland at even for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Westmoreland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.
