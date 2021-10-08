-
Kyle Stanley shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kyle Stanley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 104th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Andrew Putnam, Sung Kang, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Stanley hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Stanley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Stanley's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
