-
-
Kevin Yu putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Yu hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Yu finished his round tied for 13th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Kevin Yu's 92 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Yu to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Yu hit his 106 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Yu had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Yu's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 4 under for the round.
-
-