Kevin Tway shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 135th at 4 over; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tway to even for the round.
Tway had a 356-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Tway suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 3 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
