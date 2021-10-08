-
Kevin Streelman putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his round tied for 49th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Kevin Streelman had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Streelman hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 261 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.
