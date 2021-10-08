In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 103rd at 2 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 11th, Kisner's 153 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green 17th, Kisner suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kisner's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kisner's tee shot went 159 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.