Kevin Chappell shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Chappell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his day in 141st at 7 over; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Chappell hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.
Chappell got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chappell hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Chappell to 6 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 5 over for the round.
