-
-
Kelly Kraft putts well but delivers a 2-over 46 second round in the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Kelly Kraft hit 8 of 12 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day in 143rd at even par; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kelly Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kelly Kraft to even for the round.
Kraft got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 2 over for the round.
-
-