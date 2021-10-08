Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 68th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Mitchell had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Mitchell's 110 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.