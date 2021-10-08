-
K.H. Lee delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, K.H. Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his round tied for 6th at 10 under with Rory Sabbatini and Sung Kang; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; and Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, K.H. Lee's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Lee chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Lee hit his 225 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lee's 158 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 7 under for the round.
