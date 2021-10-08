  • Joseph Bramlett shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

  • Joseph Bramlett and Seth, a Shriners Children's Patient Ambassador, share similar journeys in overcoming significant back issues. At the Shriners Children's Open they meet to reflect on their stories together and exchange a couple swing tips.
    Impact

    Jospeh Bramlett meets Shriners Children's Patient Ambassador Seth

    Joseph Bramlett and Seth, a Shriners Children's Patient Ambassador, share similar journeys in overcoming significant back issues. At the Shriners Children's Open they meet to reflect on their stories together and exchange a couple swing tips.