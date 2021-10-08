-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 08, 2021
Impact
Jospeh Bramlett meets Shriners Children's Patient Ambassador Seth
Joseph Bramlett and Seth, a Shriners Children's Patient Ambassador, share similar journeys in overcoming significant back issues. At the Shriners Children's Open they meet to reflect on their stories together and exchange a couple swing tips.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 123rd at 1 over; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
After a 375 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
Bramlett had a 386-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 3 over for the round.
