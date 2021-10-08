-
Strong putting brings Jonas Blixt a 6-under 65 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonas Blixt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his round tied for 10th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Lee Hodges and Harry Hall are tied for 8th at 9 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Jonas Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jonas Blixt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blixt had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Blixt chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Blixt to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Blixt's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 6 under for the round.
