Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 46th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Matthew Wolff and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the par-4 third, Dahmen's 152 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Dahmen his second shot was a drop and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
