Joaquin Niemann delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's crafty bunker shot leads to birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Niemann finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Joaquin Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Niemann hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Niemann's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Niemann hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Niemann chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.
