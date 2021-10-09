-
Jin Jeong shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jin Jeong hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Jeong finished his day in 139th at 5 over; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Jeong reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jeong to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Jeong's 92 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jeong to 2 under for the round.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Jeong got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jeong to 1 under for the round.
Jeong got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jeong to even-par for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Jeong had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jeong to 1 over for the round.
Jeong got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jeong to 2 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Jeong had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jeong to 3 over for the round.
