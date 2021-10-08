Jimmy Walker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his round tied for 12th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Jimmy Walker had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jimmy Walker to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Walker hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Walker hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Walker's tee shot went 188 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Walker's 171 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Walker had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 4 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Walker to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 5 under for the round.