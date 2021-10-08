-
Jim Herman shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman sinks 48-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Jim Herman makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Jim Herman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 94th at 3 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Herman had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
Herman hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 11 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even for the round.
