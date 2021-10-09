-
Jesse Mueller putts well but delivers a 5-over 76 second round in the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jesse Mueller hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mueller finished his day tied for 123rd at 1 over; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Jesse Mueller had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Jesse Mueller to 2 over for the round.
Mueller got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mueller to 3 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Mueller's tee shot went 164 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Mueller had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mueller to 5 over for the round.
