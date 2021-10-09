-
-
Jason Kokrak shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 74th at 4 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
-
-