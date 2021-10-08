-
Jared Wolfe shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 08, 2021
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jared Wolfe hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his round tied for 70th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Wolfe's 85 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Wolfe had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 4 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 5 under for the round.
Wolfe got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 4 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 3 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Wolfe his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
