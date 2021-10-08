-
James Hahn shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
James Hahn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 74th at 4 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.
