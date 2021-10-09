-
J.T. Poston rebounds from poor front in second round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, J.T. Poston makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Poston finished his day tied for 74th at 4 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
J.T. Poston got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving J.T. Poston to 2 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Poston chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Poston hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
