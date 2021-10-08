-
J.J. Spaun putts himself to a 6-under 65 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his round tied for 17th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Matthew Wolff, Robert Streb, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 second, J.J. Spaun's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spaun had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Spaun's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Spaun hit his 106 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.
