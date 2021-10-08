-
Ian Poulter shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ian Poulter hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 126th at 1 over; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
Poulter hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 63-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Poulter to even-par for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 over for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Poulter's tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
