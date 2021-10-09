-
Hudson Swafford shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Swafford had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 12th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to even for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Swafford's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
