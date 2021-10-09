-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama holes 21-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 58th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
-
-