Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander dials in wedge and birdies at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Henrik Norlander hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 25th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Robert Streb, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Norlander's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Norlander chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Norlander's tee shot went 202 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Norlander had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
