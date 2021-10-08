-
Hayden Buckley shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hayden Buckley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Buckley had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Buckley hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.
Buckley got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even-par for the round.
