Harry Higgs shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harry Higgs hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 13th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Higgs had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Higgs hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
